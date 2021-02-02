Coronavirus

Australia scrap South Africa Test tour

The decision almost certainly ends Australia's hopes of playing in the World Test Championship final, a stated goal of captain Tim Paine

AFP
Melbourne
This combination of pictures created on 2 February 2021 shows South Africa's captain and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock sets his field during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa on 27 December 2020, and Australia’s wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine reacts during the third day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on 5 January 2020.
This combination of pictures created on 2 February 2021 shows South Africa's captain and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock sets his field during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa on 27 December 2020, and Australia’s wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine reacts during the third day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on 5 January 2020. AFP

Australia pulled out of their Test cricket tour to South Africa Tuesday citing an "unacceptable" risk to players with the coronavirus rampant in the country.

Justin Langer's men were due to play three Tests against the Proteas, and Australia named their squad last week with the intent to fly out this month.

But the situation became untenable with the outbreak in South Africa accelerated by a new variant said to be more contagious than earlier strains of the virus.

With almost 1.5 million detected infections and more than 44,000 fatalities, it has the highest number of cases and deaths on the continent.

Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said the medical advice was not to travel.

Advertisement

"It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," he said.

"This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time.

"However, we have been consistent since the start of the pandemic that the health and safety of our people is always our number one priority and unfortunately despite best efforts to agree a biosecurity plan, the risks are simply too great at this time."

The decision almost certainly ends Australia's hopes of playing in the World Test Championship final, a stated goal of captain Tim Paine.

They are currently sitting third behind India and New Zealand.

South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the country had "passed the peak" of its second coronavirus infection wave, but the virus remains a major problem.

Authorities are planning to vaccinate at least 67 per cent of the population by year's end.

There are currently no contingencies in place for the tour, although Hockley suggested the Tests could be played at a later date.

"We look forward to playing the series against CSA at a date to be confirmed in due course," he said.

Advertisement

The tour was originally scheduled for February and March.

It is the second major tour of South Africa to be cancelled in recent months after England pulled out of their trip midway through a one-day series in December over a Covid-19 outbreak among its touring party.

It is also the second men's Test tour Australia have postponed in the last 12 months after cancelling a trip to Bangladesh last year.

Australian Cricketers' Association interim chief Joe Connellan backed Hockley's decision.

"The Australian players were ready for the contest with South Africa, especially to support South African cricket at this time with the added challenge of making the final of the ICC Test Championship," he said.

"But this is the right call given the Covid data coming out of South Africa."

More News

Ashraful pins hope on domestic performance

Ashraful pins hope on domestic performance

Cornwall bags five for as Windies lead practice game

West Indies' players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Akbar Ali during a tour match between the West Indies and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on 30 January 2021

Bangladesh call up Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali for Windies Tests

Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud

Thorpe hails Root’s ‘work ethic’ ahead of 100th Test

England's Joe Root celebrates winning the test series as he poses with the Wisden trophy by himself, after play resumed behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)