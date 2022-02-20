Australia's Faulkner banned from PSL after leaving over payment dispute

The PCB said they were "disappointed and dismayed" with the behaviour of Faulkner, who also played in the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL last year.

"In the seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the non-fulfillment of the PCB’s contractual obligations," the board said in a statement.

The PCB, who tried to reason with Faulkner on Friday, added that the player had been paid 70 per cent of his contracted fee, while the remaining 30 per cent was to be paid after the completion of the tournament, a matter that will be now be reviewed.

"In wake of the above, and taking serious note of Mr James Faulkner’s gross misconduct... it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events," the statement said.