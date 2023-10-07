Shakib pep talk inspired the team, say MOM Miraz

Although Miraz is primarily regarded as an off-spinner he has been serving the team frequently these days with bat as well. Not only has he been scoring vital runs but he is batting in various positions. He scored a century as opener against Afghanistan in the recent Asia Cup and made a ton batting at eight against India in December last year. But on Sunday he came at three.

“I have been getting runs since the India series as I have been working with my batting. I have thought a lot to improve my batting. If I bat well the team will be benefitted,” said Miraz who added that it is very vital to adjust according to the batting position.

Miraz, who led his side in the under-19 World Cup at the age of 16 in 2014, was adjudged player of the tournament in the under-19 World Cup back in 2016 and when asked whether he dreams to achieve such a feat in this tournament, he answered affirmative.

“If I can perform well in a big tournament it will be a great achievement for me. It will also help the team. Of course I dream big.”