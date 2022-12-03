West Indies in rearguard battle after Labuschagne history in 1st Test

The West Indies survived an Australian bowling blitz Saturday to reach tea without loss on day four of the first Test as they chase 498 to win after Marnus Labuschagne joined rare company in making a double and single century.

The home side declared at lunch in Perth after reaching 182-2 to go with their first innings 598-4, having bowled out the Caribbean nation for 283.

The in-form Labuschagne belted an unbeaten 104 to go with his first innings 204 -- only the eighth player to achieve the 200-100 feat in the same Test, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara.

In reply, the West Indies battled through the session without loss, reaching 84-0 with dogged skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on 40 and impressive debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul 35.

In a blow for Australia, skipper and pace spearhead Pat Cummins did not take the field after experiencing thigh soreness with Steve Smith assuming the captaincy.