BCB to probe ex-cricketer Jahanara's sexual harassment allegations
Former Bangladesh women’s cricket captain Jahanara Alam has alleged that she was sexually harassed during her time with the national team. In an interview published Thursday on a YouTube channel, Jahanara accused former national women’s team selector Manjurul Islam and the late Towhid Mahmud, former in-charge of the women’s team at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), of sexual harassment.
She also claimed that several former and current members of the coaching staff and players were involved in attempts to “destroy” her career.
Following her allegations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced late Thursday night that it would form an investigation committee to look into the matter. In a press release issued around midnight, the BCB stated, “A former member of the Bangladesh national women’s cricket team has made allegations of misconduct against some individuals associated with the team.”
Given the sensitivity of the allegations, the board said a committee will be formed to conduct a thorough probe and submit its report and recommendations within 15 working days.
The statement added, “The BCB is fully committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all players and staff. The board is taking the matter with the utmost seriousness and will take necessary measures based on the findings of the investigation.”
Meanwhile, the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) expressed support for Jahanara, urging the BCB to avoid delay or empty assurances and to take exemplary action if anyone is found guilty. The association also demanded that similar incidents across all levels of women’s cricket be investigated more deeply.
Earlier, Jahanara had made several other allegations—this time against national team captain Nigar Sultana—in an interview with a national daily. The BCB later dismissed those claims as baseless.
Jahanara made her international debut in 2011, and last played for Bangladesh in December 2023 during a series against Ireland. She is currently staying in Australia.