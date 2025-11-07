BCB to probe ex-cricketer Jahanara's sexual harassment allegations

Former Bangladesh women’s cricket captain Jahanara Alam has alleged that she was sexually harassed during her time with the national team. In an interview published Thursday on a YouTube channel, Jahanara accused former national women’s team selector Manjurul Islam and the late Towhid Mahmud, former in-charge of the women’s team at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), of sexual harassment.

She also claimed that several former and current members of the coaching staff and players were involved in attempts to “destroy” her career.

Following her allegations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced late Thursday night that it would form an investigation committee to look into the matter. In a press release issued around midnight, the BCB stated, “A former member of the Bangladesh national women’s cricket team has made allegations of misconduct against some individuals associated with the team.”