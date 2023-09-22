India beat Australia by 5 wickets in 1st ODI

A century partnership between openers Shubman Gill-Ruturaj Gaikwad, a breakthrough half-century by Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India clinched a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Mohali on Friday.

India takes a 1-0 lead with this win in the three-match series.

In the chase of 277, Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill got India off to an incredible start. The duo played some really elegant strokes right from the first over.

Gaikwad-Gill brought up their fifty-run partnership in just 52 balls.

At the end of the first powerplay, India was at 66/0 in 10 overs.

Gill continued his red-hot run in ODIs, bringing up his ninth ODI fifty in 37 balls, consisting of five fours and two sixes.

India reached the 100-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Gaikwad also brought up his maiden ODI fifty in 60 balls, consisting of seven fours.

Spinner Adam Zampa ended the pair's partnership at 142 runs, dismissing Gaikwad for 71 runs in 77 balls with 10 fours.