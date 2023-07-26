Mashrafe says he was disappointed to see Tamim ‘so weak’

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza revealed that he was disappointed with Tamim Iqbal when he announced his shock retirement from international cricket earlier this month and expressed his belief that the opener will return to his best once he fully recovers from his back injury.

“Tamim didn’t fully disclose to me exactly what he was going through. But I was really disappointed to see Tamim so weak,” Mashrafe said during an event at the Daffodil International University on Wednesday.

“He is an international cricketer, many people had spoken up for him. Naturally, I never thought Tamim wouldn’t be able to stand up for himself. But sometimes people break down, on those occasions they require support,” Mashrafe added.