Ramesh bags five as Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for 231

Spinner Ramesh Mendis claimed a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 231 on day three of the second Test to lead by 147 runs on Tuesday.

Ramesh ended Pakistan's innings in the first session after the tourists resumed in Galle on 191-7, in reply to the Sri Lankan first innings total of 378.

Overnight batsman Yasir Shah resisted the bowling attack in a 32-run partnership with Hasan Ali, with the pair batting for almost one hour before Prabath Jayasuriya broke through.

Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner who took 21 wickets in his first two Tests, bowled Hasan for 21 at the stroke of the first drinks break. He returned with three wickets.