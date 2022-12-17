Pakistan bat first against England in third Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss Saturday and chose to bat against England on the opening day of the third and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.

England, on their first Test tour to Pakistan since 2005, lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.

The tourists made two changes from the last Test, bringing in wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed in place of James Anderson and Will Jacks.