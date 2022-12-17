Pakistan bat first against England in third Test

Rehan, at 18 years and 126 days, becomes the youngest player to debut for England, beating Brian Close's record of 18 years and 149 days set in 1949.
Senior Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, who on Friday announced the Karachi Test would be his last, is one of four changes in the home side.
Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Nauman Ali also come in, while Imam-ul-Haq (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali were left out.
Wasim, 21, is playing his first Test.
Teams
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali
England: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed