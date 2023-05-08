Samad hits last-ball six as Hyderabad stun Rajasthan

Abdul Samad smashed a last-ball six as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 215 to stun Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday.

Needing 17 off the final over, Hyderabad pace bowler Sandeep Sharma witnessed Samad get dropped on the first ball and then got him caught on the sixth delivery which turned out to be a no ball which abruptly cut short Rajasthan’s victory celebrations.