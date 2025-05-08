Rishad, Nahid safe amid India-Pakistan conflict
Amid escalating tensions following the recent attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, India and Pakistan have once again engaged in armed conflict. The unrest has extended its impact beyond politics and into the world of sports.
On Thursday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed concern over the safety of two national team cricketers — Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana — who are currently in Pakistan, participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Naturally, this situation sparked anxiety among Bangladeshi cricket fans, eager for updates on the players’ well-being. Some relief came on Thursday afternoon when Rishad shared two reassuring social media posts.
In the first post, made about three hours ago, Rishad shared two photos of himself with the caption: “Everything’s going well! Enjoying every happy moment.” An hour later, he posted a picture with teammate Nahid from a gym in Rawalpindi, captioned “Brotherhood.” These posts clearly indicate that both players are safe and their routines remain unaffected by the regional conflict.
Rishad and Nahid, close friends and teammates, are experiencing their first stint in an overseas league. Rishad, a leg-spinning all-rounder, is playing for Lahore Qalandars, while rising fast bowler Nahid has been picked by Peshawar Zalmi.
Currently based in Rawalpindi, the two are set to face each other in what is being dubbed an “unofficial quarter-final” tomorrow. Peshawar was scheduled to play Karachi Kings this evening but the match was postponed due to the conflict. So far, Rishad has impressed with 9 wickets in five matches, while Nahid is yet to make his debut. Since arriving in Pakistan on 27 April, Peshawar has played three matches, but Nahid has not been included in the playing XI.
On Wednesday night, India launched missile strikes on six locations in Pakistan, reportedly killing at least 31 people and injuring hundreds. In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have neutralized 12 Indian drones.
Additionally, one Indian soldier and one civilian have reportedly been killed in the conflict.
This morning, the two countries exchanged heavy gunfire along the border. Explosions were reportedly heard in Lahore, where Rishad’s team is based.
According to AFP, Lahore and Islamabad airports were temporarily closed during the military operations. However, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority resumed airport activities this afternoon. It remains unclear whether Rishad and Nahid encountered any travel disruptions during the closure.