Rishad, Nahid safe amid India-Pakistan conflict

Amid escalating tensions following the recent attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, India and Pakistan have once again engaged in armed conflict. The unrest has extended its impact beyond politics and into the world of sports.

On Thursday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed concern over the safety of two national team cricketers — Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana — who are currently in Pakistan, participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naturally, this situation sparked anxiety among Bangladeshi cricket fans, eager for updates on the players’ well-being. Some relief came on Thursday afternoon when Rishad shared two reassuring social media posts.