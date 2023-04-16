Azam and Rauf star in Pakistan’s T20 win over New Zealand

Skipper Babar Azam smashed a magnificent century while pace bowler Haris Rauf took four wickets as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 38 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday.

Azam, who fell for just nine in his 100th T20I on Friday, compensated with a brisk 58-ball 101 not out to lift Pakistan to a solid 192-4 in their 20 overs.