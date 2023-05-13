Former captain Darren Sammy takes over as West Indies white ball coach

His first job will be a three-match ODI series against UAE in Sharjah next month, ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

West Indies failed to qualify automatically and will now take part in the 10-team tournament to try and take one of the two remaining slots in the main event which will take place in India later in the year.

“It will be a challenge but one that I’m ready for and excited about,” said Sammy.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room.