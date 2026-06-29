Ireland stun India 2-0 in T20 series with thrilling one-run win

The hosts, who earned their first-ever victory over India on Friday, handed the visitors their first T20 series defeat since 2023.

"I challenged the lads the other day to show the world that (the first win) wasn't a one-off," said Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker.

"We have a lot of lads with very few caps but they showed great character... it is a great time to be a professional cricketer in Ireland."

Ireland made a shaky start as their openers fell in the first three overs and Prince Yadav (3-22) making his T20 debut for India, helped restrict the flow of runs in the first half of the innings.