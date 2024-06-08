Baartman brilliance as South Africa hold Netherlands to 103

Ottniel Baartman produced a dazzling four-wicket bowling performance as South Africa restricted the Netherlands to 103 for nine wickets in their T20 World Cup Group D game in New York on Saturday.

Baartman finished with stunning figures of 4-11 off four overs as South Africa dominated at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje both grabbed two wickets to keep the Dutch batsman on the back foot.

Jansen had the Netherlands rocking in the opening over, getting rid of Michael Levitt caught behind for a duck after a review.

Jansen was involved again for South Africa's second dismissal, taking a superb one-handed diving catch at first slip after Max O'Dowd edged behind off Baartman.