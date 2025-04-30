Miraz’s fifty extends Bangladesh lead to 177 at lunch on Day 3

Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the charge with resolute batting as Bangladesh kept its nose ahead in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe by stretching the lead to 177 at lunch on Day 3 at the Bir Shrestha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today, Wednesday.

Resuming the day on 191-7 and with a 64-run lead, Miraz’s steely resolve saw Bangladesh add a crucial 113 runs in the morning session.

The home side reached 404-8 at lunch with Miraz batting on 76 and Tanzim Hasan Sakib on 29.