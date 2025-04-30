2nd Test
Miraz’s fifty extends Bangladesh lead to 177 at lunch on Day 3
Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the charge with resolute batting as Bangladesh kept its nose ahead in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe by stretching the lead to 177 at lunch on Day 3 at the Bir Shrestha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today, Wednesday.
Resuming the day on 191-7 and with a 64-run lead, Miraz’s steely resolve saw Bangladesh add a crucial 113 runs in the morning session.
The home side reached 404-8 at lunch with Miraz batting on 76 and Tanzim Hasan Sakib on 29.
Miraz and Taijul dominated Zimbabwe bowlers right from the beginning of the Day 3, quelling the fear of being bowled out cheaply as Bangladesh’s lower order had no reputation to make long resistance.
With Taijul staying firm, Miraz took the bowlers in a calculative approach to rotate the scoreboard.
Leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa finally broke through, beating Taijul with flight to end the 63-run partnership. Taijul, who scalped six wickets in Zimbabwe’s first innings, made a valuable 20.
Debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib, however, lived up his reputation as a good lower order batter, tormenting Zimbabwe bowlers further with an attacking approach.
Miraz, in the meantime, raised his 10th fifty off 70 balls, punching Wellington Masakadza to long-off for a single. It was his first fifty after nine innings.
His innings was almost chanceless, raising a prospect of getting his first century after four years.
Miraz and Tanzim, however, had already added 62 runs to their ninth wicket partnership as Bangladesh are well placed to avoid a series whitewash.
Zimbabwe lead the series 1-0 following their three-wicket win in the first Test in Sylhet.