Rashid, Noor lead Gujarat to nine-wicket Rajasthan rout

Khan took three wickets to remove Ravichandran Ashwin (two), Riyan Parag (four) and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer (seven) to finish with an impressive 3-14 in his four-over spell.

He was ably supported by 18-year-old wrist spinner Ahmad who dismissed Devdutt Padikkal (12) and Dhruv Jurel (nine), to finish with 2-25 in three overs.

“I let Rashid handle the business of dealing with the spinners, with Noor. They speak the same language (Pashtun), and nobody is better than Rashid,” said Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya.

Khan now has 18 wickets in the tournament this season and he admitted he was happy to be back on form having gone wicketless for 54 runs against Kolkata last week.

“It was a bad day for me. I bowled a few bad deliveries which were punished,” said the star leg spinner.