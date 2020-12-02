Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Dhaka secure first win after three consecutive loses

Coming into their fourth game of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, Beximco Dhaka registered their first win beating Fortune Barishal by seven wickets in a low-scoring match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the captain of Dhaka, won the toss and opted to field first. His bowlers restricted Barishal for 108 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Dhaka scored 109 for three in 18.5 overs and won the game by seven wickets, reports news agency UNB.

Dhaka lost three wickets in 54 runs. In the fourth wicket stand, Mushfiqur and Yasir Ali posted an unbeaten 55 runs and won the game.