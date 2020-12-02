Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Dhaka secure first win after three consecutive loses

Coming into their fourth game of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, Beximco Dhaka registered their first win beating Fortune Barishal by seven wickets in a low-scoring match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Mushfiqur Rahim, the captain of Dhaka, won the toss and opted to field first. His bowlers restricted Barishal for 108 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Dhaka scored 109 for three in 18.5 overs and won the game by seven wickets, reports news agency UNB.
Dhaka lost three wickets in 54 runs. In the fourth wicket stand, Mushfiqur and Yasir Ali posted an unbeaten 55 runs and won the game.
While Mushfiqur was unbeaten for 23, Yasir hit 44. Dhaka needed 16 runs in the last two overs. Yasir completed the task in the 19th over bowled by Taskin Ahmed. He smashed two sixes in that over.
Earlier, three out of four top batsmen of Barishal failed to reach a two-digit score after sent to bat first. Two among them returned to pavilion without scoring.
Right-handed opener Saif Hassan got a chance to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup for the first time with this game but could manage only nine runs off 14 deliveries.
The next two batsmen -- Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain -- failed to post anything on the board while Tamim Iqbal was the only top-order who managed a two-digit score, 31 off 31 balls with three fours and a six.
Tamim and Towhid Hridoy put up a 37-run partnership in the fourth wicket stand which was the highest in the innings. Towhid posted 33 off 33 balls with two fours and one six.
For Dhaka, right-arm spinner Robiul Islam Robi bagged four wickets conceding 20 runs, which is his best bowling figures in T20s. Shafiqul Islam took two wickets while Rubel Hossain and Nayeem Hasan bag one each.