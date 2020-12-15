Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Shakib to miss final over family emergency

Gemcon Khulna all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has left the team due to a family emergency, and he will not be available for the final of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, team manager Nafis Iqbal said on Tuesday.

The all-rounder is set to fly for Minnesota, USA to see his ailing father-in-law who has been suffering from health complications for a long time, reports news agency UNB.

“Shakib’s father-in-law is ill, and he has to see him. After the last game, Shakib informed me that the condition of his father-in-law is critical,” Nafis told in a video statement sent to the media.