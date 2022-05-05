Bangalore beat Dhoni's Chennai to end losing streak

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended a three-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League as Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel inspired them to a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

Bangalore scored 173-8 after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai won the toss and chose to field first.

CSK slipped away after a strong start and ended their chase on 160-8.

"We definitely needed that, just for the confidence in the group," RCB captain Faf du Plessis said.

"The guys have been doing some good things behind the scenes but you have to do it out in the middle."