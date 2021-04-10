Bangalore stun champions Mumbai as IPL begins with an upset

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began with an upset after Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore stunned defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Harshal Patel claimed 5-27 in the contest between the tournament's perennial underachiever Bangalore and its most successful team Mumbai who managed a modest 159-9 after being put into bat.

Patel then sealed the nervy contest for Bangalore by taking a single off the last ball following AB de Villiers' (48) dismissal in the final over.