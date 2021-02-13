Bangladesh battling to avoid follow-on

Rahkeem Cornwall struck twice in the morning as the West Indies left Bangladesh battling to avoid a follow-on in the second and final Test in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh reached 181-6 at lunch on the third day, trailing the West Indies' first innings total of 409 runs by 228 runs.

Liton Das was batting on 23 at the break alongside Mehidy Hasan, 11 not out, as the hosts still need 28 runs to avoid the ignominy of following on.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the last man dismissed after making 54 runs when he attempted a reverse sweep off Cornwall to be caught by Kyle Mayers at cover.