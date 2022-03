Bangladesh choose to bowl first, no Tamim, Shariful

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and choose to bowl first in the first game of the two-match Test series against South Africa at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa on Thursday.

As a big blow to Bangladesh team line-up, opener Tamim Iqbal was rested because of stomach ache while pacer Shoriful Islam was rested due to minor niggles.