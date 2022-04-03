Cricket

Bangladesh come roaring back in Durban Test

Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Kyle Verreynne (not seen) during the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Kyle Verreynne (not seen) during the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Sunday. AFP

Bangladesh has once again bounced back in the see-sawing Test match against South Africa after the bowlers claimed four wickets in the post-lunch session of the penultimate day of the Durban Test at the Kingsmead Stadium on Sunday.

Taskin Ahmed began the proceedings by removing Protea captain Dean Elgar. Then Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck twice and Ebadot took one to reduce South Africa to 157-5 at Tea.

South Africa are now leading Bangladesh by 226 runs. But with four session still to go and five wickets in hand, the hosts now have to take a more cautious approach as they wouldn’t want to risk setting a target below 300 for the Tigers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

South Africa started the day’s second session from a position of power as they were sitting comfortably on 105-1, leading by 174 runs.

Luck was also seemingly going their way as Bangladesh had dropped Elgar twice before his fifty and a few 50-50 Leg-Before Wicket shouts went in South Africa’s favour.

But the tide started shifting five overs into the second session. Taskin, who is suffering from shoulder troubles since Day 3, bowled an in-swinging delivery that evaded Elgar’s bat and hit him on his knee roll.

Advertisement

The umpire had initially given it not out but the decision got overturned by after Bangladesh referred it to the third umpire.

From 116-2, South Africa were quickly reduced to 126-4, thanks to some sharp catching from the Bangladesh fielders.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy took a good low catch at short-leg off the bowling of Miraz to send back Keega Peterson for 36. In the next over, Yasir Ali outdid Joy. Ebadot found the outside edge of Temba Bavuma’s bat but the ball was dying down as it reached the slip.

Yasir, stationed at 1st slip, dived to his left and completed a brilliant one-handed catch to remove South Africa’s highest scorer from the previous innings for just four.

Miraz, Ebadot kept bowling in tight lines, offering no easy runs for the batters. The pressure eventually forced Kyle Verreynne to try to hit a reverse sweep off Miraz, but ended up giving a catch to Shadman Islam.

Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder are unbeaten on 18 and six respectively.

Bangladesh ended with four wickets while conceding runs 52 runs in 28 overs in the post-lunch, a session that has breathed life into the Test match.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement