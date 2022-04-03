Bangladesh come roaring back in Durban Test

Bangladesh has once again bounced back in the see-sawing Test match against South Africa after the bowlers claimed four wickets in the post-lunch session of the penultimate day of the Durban Test at the Kingsmead Stadium on Sunday.

Taskin Ahmed began the proceedings by removing Protea captain Dean Elgar. Then Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck twice and Ebadot took one to reduce South Africa to 157-5 at Tea.

South Africa are now leading Bangladesh by 226 runs. But with four session still to go and five wickets in hand, the hosts now have to take a more cautious approach as they wouldn’t want to risk setting a target below 300 for the Tigers.