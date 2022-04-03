Bangladesh come roaring back in Durban Test

South Africa started the day’s second session from a position of power as they were sitting comfortably on 105-1, leading by 174 runs.
Luck was also seemingly going their way as Bangladesh had dropped Elgar twice before his fifty and a few 50-50 Leg-Before Wicket shouts went in South Africa’s favour.
But the tide started shifting five overs into the second session. Taskin, who is suffering from shoulder troubles since Day 3, bowled an in-swinging delivery that evaded Elgar’s bat and hit him on his knee roll.
The umpire had initially given it not out but the decision got overturned by after Bangladesh referred it to the third umpire.
From 116-2, South Africa were quickly reduced to 126-4, thanks to some sharp catching from the Bangladesh fielders.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy took a good low catch at short-leg off the bowling of Miraz to send back Keega Peterson for 36. In the next over, Yasir Ali outdid Joy. Ebadot found the outside edge of Temba Bavuma’s bat but the ball was dying down as it reached the slip.
Yasir, stationed at 1st slip, dived to his left and completed a brilliant one-handed catch to remove South Africa’s highest scorer from the previous innings for just four.
Miraz, Ebadot kept bowling in tight lines, offering no easy runs for the batters. The pressure eventually forced Kyle Verreynne to try to hit a reverse sweep off Miraz, but ended up giving a catch to Shadman Islam.
Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder are unbeaten on 18 and six respectively.
Bangladesh ended with four wickets while conceding runs 52 runs in 28 overs in the post-lunch, a session that has breathed life into the Test match.