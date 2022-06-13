Bangladesh content despite draw

The hosts had started the day’s play on 201-4, trailing Bangladesh by 109 runs.
Mustafiz struck twice in the very first over of the day. But the Bangladesh bowlers failed to carry on the momentum to quickly wrap up the innings as the tail hung on and earned the hosts a 49-run lead before declaring the innings.
Tamim Iqbal, who had struck an unbeaten 162 in the first innings, didn’t come out to bat in the second innings. Instead opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was accompanied by Mominul Haque in the opening slot.
Mominul, who has been struggling for runs in recent times and was out for a single digit score in the first innings, couldn’t hang around for too long as he got dismissed for four.
Joy, who had departed without bothering the scorers in the previous innings, made a dogged nine off 53 balls but didn’t lose his wicket.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was sent in at number three in place of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who had made a half-century in the earlier innings.
Miraz made 32 off 51 deliveries and remained unbeaten alongside Joy.
Bangladesh was on 47-1, still two runs away from wiping out the first innings deficit, when both teams shook hands and accepted the draw.
After the match, pacer Ebadot said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that the team is content with the practice match.
“We just finished a three-day practice match. Our batsmen batted really well. Tamim bhai made 150 (162), Shanto scored a half-century. Everyone in the batting order batted really well.”
Ebadot said that the team was also happy with the performance of the bowlers. The team was especially glad to see the return of Mustafiz in the longer format.
“In the bowling department, all of us did well. It’s a good start. Mustafiz joined us today (Sunday), got two wickets in his first over. He ended up with three wickets. We really enjoyed the three-day match.”