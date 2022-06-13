Bangladesh content despite draw

Bangladesh team’s three-day practice match against West Indies Board President’s XI ended in a dull draw at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Sunday.

Despite the result, the visitors were satisfied with the match which they hope will come in handy in their two-Test series against West Indies, starting on 16 June.

After Ebadot Hossain’s triple strike on Day 2, pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets on the final day of the match as the hosts declared their first innings on 359-8, replying to Bangladesh’s 310-7.

This was the first time Mustafiz played a red-ball game since February 2021, when he played in a Test in Chattogram against West Indies.