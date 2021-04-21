Bangladesh likely to field pace-dominated bowling attack

Bangladesh’s captain Mominul Haque has said they are going to rely on the pace bowling attack more in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, reports UNB.

Mominul appeared in the pre-series press conference virtually on Tuesday afternoon before the squad was announced. It is an unusual practice for a Test captain to face the media before an event without knowing which team he will lead.

Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 21-member preliminary squad for this series. After the pre-event press conference, BCB announced a 15-member squad for the first Test including uncapped pacer Shoriful Islam who played only eight First-class matches and grabbed 22 wickets.

In the last five years, Bangladesh won only one overseas Test which was against Sri Lanka in 2017. Bangladesh captain said they are confident to replicate that performance in this series and to do that, they are relying more on the pace attack.