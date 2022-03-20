Bangladesh look to clinch ODI series against South Africa

Emboldened by their first victory on South African soil, Bangladesh now are aiming to clinch the three-match ODI series as they take on the visitors for the second match at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, reports BSS.

The match will begin at 2:00pm (Bangladesh time).

If they can pull off another victory, it will be their first ever series victory on South African soil and of course against a top cricketing nation for the first time.

Bangladesh earlier won away series against West Indies and Zimbabwe but the series victory against South Africa, who are always a tougher opponent at their home soil regardless of their strength will be a major boost for Bangladesh cricket.