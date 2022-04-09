Bangladesh lose five wickets in final session

Bangladesh ended the second day of their second Test against South Africa firmly on the back foot as they got reduced to 139-5 in their first innings and are trailing the hosts by 314 runs at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder struck thrice while pacer Duanne Olivier took two wickets to leave the tourists in a precarious position at the end of Day 2.

Tamim Iqbal played an eye catching 47 off 57 deliveries and Najmul Hossain Shanto made 33 but they couldn’t hold onto their wickets till the end of play.