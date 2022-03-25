Bangladesh lose to Australia

Lata Mondal made the highest 33 for Bangladesh, while Sharmin Akhter scored 24. Rumana Ahmed and Salma Khatun scored 15 each.
For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen bagged two wickets each.
In reply, Australia lost three wickets for 26 runs courtesy of a triple strike from Salma. But after that, Beth Mooney took charge and posted an unbeaten 66 to guide Australia to victory in 32.1 overs.
They lost two more wickets too, but Mooney was firm at the crease and managed to keep their unbeaten record in the tournament intact.
Bangladesh will play their last match in this World Cup against England on March 27 at the same venue.
In the previous six matches, Bangladesh won against Pakistan, which was their first ever win in a 50-over World Cup match.
This is Bangladesh women’s team’s maiden World Cup appearance.