Bangladesh lose to Australia

Bangladesh women’s team all-rounder Salma Khatun claimed three wickets but couldn’t save the team from suffering a five-wicket defeat against Australia in their penultimate match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday, reports UNB.

The match was reduced to a 43-over a side contest due to rain. Bangladesh batted first and posted a meagre 135-6 in the stipulated overs.