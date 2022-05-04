Bangladesh move one position up in T20I ranking

England and Pakistan were positioned second and third with rating points of 265 and 261 respectively. South Africa are fourth in the ranking (253 points), Australia fifth (251), New Zealand (250 points) sixth and West Indies (240) seventh.
Sri Lanka is placed one notch behind Bangladesh with a rating points of 230 and Afghanistan at ten with a rating point of 226. Zimbabwe ranked 11 th with 193 points.
Bangladesh’s ranking in One-day internationals (ODI) has remained static at 7. New Zealand topped the ODI ranking with 125 points followed by England with just a point behind. Australia, India and Pakistan are ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Australia consolidated the top position of Test ranking with 128 rating point, followed by India (119). Australia’s gap with India widened further after they clinched away series against Pakistan. New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan have been ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Bangladesh is in ninth position in the Test ranking with a rating point of 51.