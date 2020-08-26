Bangladesh names Toby Radford as HP head coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Toby Radford as the new head coach of the High-performance Unit.

He had earlier worked as the batting and assistant coach of West Indies, BCB confirmed in a recent press release.

His introduction to the High-performance programme will be through the training camp in Sri Lanka in September-October.

An ECB Level 4 coach and a former First-class cricketer for Middlesex and Sussex, Radford was the West Indies senior team’s batting and assistant coach on two occasions (2012-13 and 2016-2019). He has also performed the role of head coach of Glamorgan and Middlesex in the English County Championship.

I am delighted to be appointed as head coach of High Performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
Toby Radford

Radford carries comprehensive experience as a consultant for ECB and Cricket West Indies (CWI). He has held the positions of director of CWI’s High-performance Centre, director academy of Middlesex County Cricket Club and has coached England’s Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

“I am delighted to be appointed as head coach of High Performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” Radford was quoted in the press release expressing his excitement on the new assignment.

“Bangladesh has many talented young cricketers and it will be a privilege to work with, and help develop, them in their journey to consistent success at the international level. I would like to thank the BCB for this wonderful opportunity for me to help shape their players of the future. I can’t wait to get started,” he added.

