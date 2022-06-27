Bangladesh need 42 runs to avoid innings defeat

Kemar Roach became just the sixth West Indian to claim 250 Test wickets as the senior pacer swept through the top order of the Bangladesh second innings to put his team on course for victory on the third day of the second and final Test at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday.

Roach's three wickets led the assault of the hapless visitors who closed the truncated day at 132 for six in their second innings, still needing another 42 runs to avoid an innings defeat after Kyle Mayers' top-score of 146 anchored the West Indies first innings total of 408.

Poised on 249 wickets after his "Man of the Match" performance in the first Test but wicketless through the visitors' first innings of 234 on Friday, Roach made amends second time around with the wickets of Tamim Iqbal, opening partner Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Anamul Haque to rock the south Asians back at 32 for three.