Bangladesh squad for 1st Sri Lanka Test announced, Shadman axed

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka at home.

Veteran cricketers Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are all included in the squad. Opener Shadman Islam and pacer Abu Jayed have been dropped. Pacer Shoriful Islam, who is injured, could get included in the squad if he gets fit.