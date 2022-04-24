Cricket

Bangladesh squad for 1st Sri Lanka Test announced, Shadman axed

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Shadman Islam
Shadman IslamFile photo

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka at home.

Veteran cricketers Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are all included in the squad. Opener Shadman Islam and pacer Abu Jayed have been dropped. Pacer Shoriful Islam, who is injured, could get included in the squad if he gets fit.

The Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka team will arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. The first Test will begin on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The second Test will commence on 23 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Bangladesh Squad for 1st Test: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (If he gets fit)

