Bangladesh squad for 1st Sri Lanka Test announced, Shadman axed

The Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka team will arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. The first Test will begin on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The second Test will commence on 23 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship.
Bangladesh Squad for 1st Test: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (If he gets fit)