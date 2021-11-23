Bangladesh squad for first Test against Pakistan announced

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, a 21-year-old Chattorgram division batsman, who has made a promising start in his first class career scoring two hundreds in the ongoing National Cricket League and Sylhet Division’s 22-year-old pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja, who represented the BCB HP and Emerging Teams and grabbed 33 wickets in 10 first class matches for Sylhet Division earned the first call-ups in the squad.
Shakib Al Hasan was included in the squad subject to his fitness before being considered for the first Test.
On the inclusion of Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Rejaur Rahman Raja, chairman of the national selection panel Minhajul Abedin said, “It is still early for him but Mahmudul has showed good temperament for the longer version. He is also an in-form batsman."
"With injury concerns about Taskin (Ahmed) and Shoriful (Islam), we needed to keep our pace bowling options open, and Raja got the nod. We have been monitoring his performances in first class competitions. He is strong and energetic and has a knack for taking wickets,” he added.
Regarding balance members of the team he said, “There is a fair bit of experiences if you consider that Mominul (Haque), Mushfiqur (Rahim), Shakib, Taijul (Islam) and Miraz (Mehidy Hasan). They all are part of the squad. We will obviously have to wait to see if Shakib makes it for the first Test but these players have been the most consistent performers for us in Tests and their presence can make a difference.”
“We have options in the spin department as well as in pace. The team for the first Test is made up of cricketers who have been playing together regularly and they know the demands of Test matches. Pakistan are a formidable team but we are confident that Bangladesh will be competitive if we are disciplined and patient.”
BANGLADESH squad for First Test
Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shakib Al Hasan (subject to being declared fit to play).
The second Test will be held in Dhaka from 4 to 8 December.