Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul tests positive for coronavirus

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mominul Haque reacts after scoring a century during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 22 November 2018
Mominul Haque reacts after scoring a century during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 22 November 2018AFP file photo

Bangladesh test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s chief physician said on Tuesday, reports news agency Reuters.

“He is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms,” physician Debashish Chowdhury told newspersons.

The 29-year-old batsman, who has represented the Asian side in 40 tests, is self-isolating at home.

Mominul is the third high-profile Bangladesh cricketer to test positive for the virus after national Twenty20 captain and all-rounder Mahmudullah, who was forced to miss his team’s playoff in the Pakistan Super League. Former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza was also tested positive for the novel virus infection. He already has recovered.

Experts fear Bangladesh might face another surge in infections during the winter, having reported 423,620 cases as of Tuesday, including 6,108 deaths.

