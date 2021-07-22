Cricket

First T20I

Bangladesh asked to field first in their 100th T20I

Staff Correspondent
default-image

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to bat first in the first Twenty20 international against visiting Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club ground on Thursday.

The match against Zimbabwe is the 100th game in the format for Bangladesh. In their previous 99 matches, Tigers have won 32 games and lost 65 so far.

Bangladesh played their first T20I match against Zimbabwe in Khulna on 28 November, 2006. The Tigers won their 100th Test and ODI matches.

Advertisement

Bangladesh opener and ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is not playing the series against Zimbabwe and will miss home series against Australia and New Zealand in August and September, respectively.

“I won't be part of the T20 team because of my injury. I need to do rehab for 10-12 weeks. But all the best to the players,” he said after the last ODI match against Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Read more from Cricket
Advertisement