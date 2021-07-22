Bangladesh asked to field first in their 100th T20I

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to bat first in the first Twenty20 international against visiting Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club ground on Thursday.

The match against Zimbabwe is the 100th game in the format for Bangladesh. In their previous 99 matches, Tigers have won 32 games and lost 65 so far.

Bangladesh played their first T20I match against Zimbabwe in Khulna on 28 November, 2006. The Tigers won their 100th Test and ODI matches.