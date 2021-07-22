Bangladesh asked to field first in their 100th T20I

Bangladesh opener and ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is not playing the series against Zimbabwe and will miss home series against Australia and New Zealand in August and September, respectively.
“I won't be part of the T20 team because of my injury. I need to do rehab for 10-12 weeks. But all the best to the players,” he said after the last ODI match against Zimbabwe.
Teams
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava