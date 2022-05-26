Bangladesh top order stumbles after Mathews, Chanidmal hit tons

Sri Lankan seamers cut through the Bangladesh top order in the second innings after centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal gave the visitors a commanding lead in the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh were a dangerous 34-4 at stumps on the fourth day and still need another 107 runs to ward off an innings defeat.

The visitors were all out for 506 runs in the day's final session, with Shakib Al Hasan claiming his 19th Test five-for and pacer Ebadot Hossain finishing 4-148.