Bangladesh, West Indies share opening day honours

Opener Shadman Islam struck a patient half-century and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed three wickets for 48 as Bangladesh and the West Indies shared the honours on the opening day of the first Test in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The hosts ended the day on 242-5, with Shadman leading the way with 59 off 154 balls -- and several others chipping in with useful knocks.

Mushfiqur Rahim (38), Mominul Haque (26) and Najmul Hossain (25) all got modest starts after Bangladesh opted to bat first, but they could not march on.

Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das were unbeaten on 39 and 34 respectively at the close.

The visiting bowlers managed to strike whenever a partnership started to flourish, keeping Bangladesh in check.

Kemar Roach made the first breakthrough when he bowled opener Tamim Iqbal with an in-swinger that hit the top of the left-hander's middle stump.