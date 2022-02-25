Bangladesh win ODI series beating Afghanistan by 88 runs

Bangladesh clinched one day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan with one match to spare beating the visitors by 88 runs on Friday.

Afghanistan were all out for 218 in 45.1 overs replying to Bangladesh’s 306 for 4 in 50 overs in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

With the win, the tigers hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.