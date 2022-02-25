Cricket

Bangladesh win ODI series beating Afghanistan by 88 runs

Sports Correspondent
Bangladesh's players celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (not pictured) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 25 February, 2022
Bangladesh clinched one day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan with one match to spare beating the visitors by 88 runs on Friday.

Afghanistan were all out for 218 in 45.1 overs replying to Bangladesh’s 306 for 4 in 50 overs in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

With the win, the tigers hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Two wickets each from Taskin Ahmed (2-31) and Shakib Al Hasan (2-38) helped them bowl out Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs.

Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam got one wicket each.

Earlier, opener Liton Das struck 136 off 126 balls and Mushfiqur Rahim added 86 off 93 balls to guide Bangladesh to 306-4.

Bangladesh won Wednesday's first match of the series by four wickets.

The third and final match will be held on Monday at the same ground.

More to follow...

