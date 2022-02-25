Bangladesh win ODI series beating Afghanistan by 88 runs

Two wickets each from Taskin Ahmed (2-31) and Shakib Al Hasan (2-38) helped them bowl out Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs.
Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam got one wicket each.
Earlier, opener Liton Das struck 136 off 126 balls and Mushfiqur Rahim added 86 off 93 balls to guide Bangladesh to 306-4.
Bangladesh won Wednesday's first match of the series by four wickets.
The third and final match will be held on Monday at the same ground.
More to follow...