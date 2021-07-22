Bangladesh win their 100th T20I by 8 wickets

Bangladesh chased down the fighting total of 152-run by hosts Zimbabwe with seven balls to remain and eight wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club ground on Thursday.

Record-breaking opening stand of Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar laid the foundation of the victory. The two scored 102 runs in 13 overs overtaking the previous opening stand of 92 by Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das in 10.1 overs against Zimbabwe in March last year. Overall this was the sixth highest partnership in T20I's for Bangladesh with the highest being 132* by Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah against West Indies in Dhaka in 2012.

Mohammad Naim scored 63 runs off 52 balls with the help of six 4’s while Soumya hit 50 off 45 with the help of four 4’s and two 6’s. He was the major aggressor in the first part of the chase. Soumya was adjudged player of the match for his tone-setting knock in the chase.