Bangladesh choose to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test against visiting Pakistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

It will be Bangladesh’s first match in the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The second Test of the series will be played from 4 December at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

In the last ICC Test Championship, Bangladesh played seven Tests and lost six of them with a draw.

Yasir Ali is making debut for Bangladesh in the match. He is a regular performer in the domestic leagues.