Bangladesh’s ‘well-established’ vulnerability to fast bowling evident again

Bangladesh’s well-established vulnerability to fast bowling was in evidence again with the visitors crashing to 103 all out off fewer than 33 overs after being put in to bat against the West Indies on the opening day of the first Test on Thursday.

Compounding their woes after an innings which featured six ducks -- only the seventh time that has occurred in the 145-year history of Test cricket -- was Kraigg Brathwaite being dropped before he had scored with the home captain unbeaten on 42 as they crawled to the close of play at 95 for two in reply.

Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph were the most successful West Indies bowlers with identical figures of three for 33.