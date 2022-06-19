Batsmen are low on confidence: Domingo

Bangladesh finished on 245 in the second innings of the Antigua Test against West Indies, more than doubling their first innings total of 103. But head coach Russell Domingo wasn’t impressed with his batters in either innings, saying their performance was simply “not good enough”.

“It’s not good. In both innings too many soft dismissals and too many poor decisions with the batting,” Domingo said in the post-day press conference on Saturday.

“103 runs in the first innings, could’ve gotten more than that, and 245 in the second innings, could’ve gotten more than that. So it’s the bottom line. Too many soft dismissals in this particular Test match,” the South African added.