Batters showed the discipline what was asked: Siddons

Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons was happy to see the batters show the discipline that he talked about after a disastrous series in South Africa, reports BSS

Led by Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh batters came up with all guns blazing in the first Test against Sri Lanka and put them on top for the time being.

Tamim hit 133, before being retired hurt while Mahmudul Hasan Joy (58), Liton Das (54) and Mushfiqur Rahim (53) hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh reach 318-3 on day three of the first test.

Bangladesh trails by 79 runs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 397 in the first innings. According to Jamie Siddons, this sort of disciplined batting in the hot and humid condition after two days of fielding deserves special praise.

"The discipline today was exactly what we asked for," Siddons said on Tuesday.