South Africa ignore near-misses with eye on final

South Africa coach Rob Walter believes his team will not be haunted by its embarrassing legacy of big-match stagefright when they take on Afghanistan for a place in the T20 World Cup final.

Despite the Proteas' deep resources of talent, the country has only won one international title -- the Champions Trophy back in 1998.

In World Cup knockout games, they have won just one in 10 and have never made a final, be it in the 50-over or T20 format.