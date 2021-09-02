BCB announces new central contracts

Of the 24 players, five are included in the central contract for all the three formats, while three are for only Tests and ODIs, six for only Tests, four for ODIs and T20Is, and six for only T20Is.
There were 16 players in last year’s central contract. Mohammad Mithun and Nayeem Hasan have been excluded from the new list.
Shakib Al Hasan was not part of last year’s contract when it was announced in March, 2020 due to a ban imposed on him by the ICC. He, however, is part of the new central contract
Taskin Ahmed was also out of the last central contract, but this time around, he found a place in the contract for all forms of cricket. Like Taskin, Shadman Islam was not part of the last contract, but this time he found a place in the list on for Test format.
Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Hossain have found a place each in the central contract for the first time. While Shoriful has been included in this list for all formats, others are included only for T20Is.
The formation of a five-member election commission was among the other major outcomes of the meeting. BCB confirmed that they formed the commission to conduct the next election of the board. But the date of the next election is yet to be revealed.
The commission will be led by the chief election commissioner, M Farhad Hussain, former presiden of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB). He will be accompanied by four election commissioners.
Players under BCB’s new central contract
All formats: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.
Tests and ODIs: Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.
Only Tests: Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Jayed Rahi, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan and Ebadot Hossain.
ODIs and T20Is: Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Afif Hossain.
Only T20Is: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Hossain.