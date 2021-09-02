BCB announces new central contracts

Of the 24 players, five are included in the central contract for all the three formats, while three are for only Tests and ODIs, six for only Tests, four for ODIs and T20Is, and six for only T20Is.

There were 16 players in last year’s central contract. Mohammad Mithun and Nayeem Hasan have been excluded from the new list.

Shakib Al Hasan was not part of last year’s contract when it was announced in March, 2020 due to a ban imposed on him by the ICC. He, however, is part of the new central contract