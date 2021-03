BCB announces women cricket teams

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced three different teams for the upcoming Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games, reports UNB.

Along with the national team members, a number of young cricketers got the chance in Bangladesh Red, Green and Blue teams.

Most of the events of the Bangladesh Games will kick off from 1 April, but the women cricket is all set to commence from 6 March in Sylhet.

All three women teams arrived in Sylhet for the event.

All of these teams will face each other once in the event and the best two teams will take on each other in the final on 12 March. All the matches will be played at Sylhet International Stadium.