BCB breaks bio-secure bubble of cricketers, hopes to start it 30 Sept

BCB cricket operations department chairman Akram Khan told the media that this break will last for three days. After that, the training will be resumed at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to respond positively for this tour. As per the health department’s protocol of Sri Lanka, everyone entering the island nation is required a strict 14-day quarantine. But BCB urged them to trim this period to seven days for the touring side, which the COVID-19 task force of Sri Lanka refused.