BCB breaks bio-secure bubble of cricketers, hopes to start it 30 Sept

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) broke the bio-secure bubble that was created for the cricketers to keep them safe from the highly infectious COVID-19 ahead of the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, reports news agency UNB.
The bubble was created on 20 September, and a residential training camp was kicked off on 21 September. Since the tour is still uncertain, BCB decided to allow the cricketers to break the bubble and meet their family. The decision came to keep the players mentally fresh.
“We have to keep the cricketers mentally fresh. They were stuck in the hotel rooms for a few days. The bubble is indeed broken now. But we have to consider their mental health as well. So had to make this move,” Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB told the media.
BCB cricket operations department chairman Akram Khan told the media that this break will last for three days. After that, the training will be resumed at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to respond positively for this tour. As per the health department’s protocol of Sri Lanka, everyone entering the island nation is required a strict 14-day quarantine. But BCB urged them to trim this period to seven days for the touring side, which the COVID-19 task force of Sri Lanka refused.
BCB is still hopeful for the series. Akram Khan on Saturday told the media that the BCB is still waiting for a positive response from SLC.
BCB hopes the SLC will send the new health guidelines within two-three days. If the BCB conditions are fulfilled, the Bangladesh board plans to go to Sri Lanka on any day between 7 and 10 October. In that case, the cricketers will be brought under COVID-19 test on 29 September and those who would be found negative will enter the bio-secure bubble on 30 September.