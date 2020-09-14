BCB chief rules out Tigers' Sri Lanka tour

"What we've thought earlier is very different from the current scenario. And we think their arrangements are different from other countries who have already started playing international cricket," the BCB chief said.



In other countries, a foreign team can start practice after a seven-day strict quarantine. But Sri Lanka proposed Bangladesh 14-day quarantine when every member of the team should stay at their hotel rooms.



"This is not a boys' game, this is part of ICC World Test Championship. So we are unable to understand what they really want to say," Nazmul said.



BCB has a plan to send High-performance Unit (HP) to Sri Lanka with the national team so that they can play practice game among them. Sri Lanka Cricket agreed to this. But the health department of the island nation cleared that they will not allow as many members with Bangladesh team.



Nazmul said, "We thought that Sri Lanka is safer than Bangladesh in terms of COVID-19 situation. So we planned to send our national team days earlier so that they can have a longer practice camp. But the current situation is so different. We don't know the main reason behind this.



"They may have a dangerous COVID-19 situation but we don't know. But they are hosting domestic cricket. So the real reason seems to be something else. We wanted to host our initial camp in Dambulla which is an isolated area.



"Despite that, they did not agree to a shorter quarantine period. I think this is a surprising move by Sri Lanka."





