BCB should reward Taskin: Mashrafe

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed was approached by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants for the ongoing edition of the tournament. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to release him to keep him for the forthcoming two-Test series against South Africa.

A similar situation had emerged in 2019, when BCB didn’t release Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL as they wanted to keep him available for an away Test series against Sri Lanka. That series, however, got cancelled later. The board then compensated Mustafiz by handing him Tk 3 million.

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said that Taskin deserves a similar compensation from the board for his sacrifice while speaking to the media after a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.